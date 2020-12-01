We're not sure how many children NBA YoungBoy has at this point, but he reportedly welcomed another to the growing list. The 21-year-old is said to have five children—four sons (one not biologically his) and a daughter—and it's reported that a woman named Drea Symone gave birth to his sixth child over the Thanksgiving holiday. She shared a photo of her newborn's hand on her Instagram page along with a loving caption where she revealed her baby girl's name.

"November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful," Drea Symone wrote. "I’ve been caught up cherishing the days after... it’s safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri." She didn't name NBA YoungBoy as the father, but she gave a hashtag that suggested just as much with "#KCG." It's believed that the baby was given her name to match YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden.

Meanwhile, the rapper is gearing up for the birth of yet another child in the coming months as Yaya Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather's 20-year-old daughter, is pregnant, as well. Yaya recently shared scenes from her baby shower where she revealed that she and YoungBoy are expecting a son. Check out Drea Symone's post below.