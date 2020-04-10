Iyanna "YaYa" Mayweather is seeking the best of the best legal counsel to represent her in court, as she is facing a felony aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing her "fiancé" NBA YoungBoy's baby mama, Lapattra Jacobs. After the news broke last weekend that YaYa, daughter of Floyd Mayweather, had been arrested for her alleged involvement in the stabbing of Lapattra at YoungBoy's home, the incident led to tons of subsequent drama. Not only did it ignite (or possibly reignite) beef between Kodak Black and YB, but it also caused YB to call YaYa's famous father a "bitch ass n*gga" in front of her. YaYa has also been ordered to stay away from Lapattra, who ended up needing emergency surgery on both her stab wounds. The situation is pretty serious, YaYa is making sure she has the best legal representation out there.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

YaYa has hired Kurt Schaffer, to represent her against the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. She is currently facing a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for alleging stabbing Lapattra, and if convicted, YaYa could be facing up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Schaffer confirmed that YaYa plans to plead not guilty when she returns to court in August.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Schaffer has successfully defended founder and CEO of Houston’s Rap-a-Lot Records, J. Prince, in the past. Prince was accused of ordering Ronnie Bookman to be jumped in 2007 at his gym complex due to Bookman's alleged refusal to sell his ownership stake in a local recording studio. According to Prince, Bookman ultimately admitted to committing perjury in a deposition for a separate $10 million civil suit against Prince, and prosecutors subsequently dropped the case.

