To say that this week has been messy for Youngboy Never Broke Again would be an absolute understatement. The rapper has been involved in beef with Kodak Black, JayDaYoungan, and others. He has also had to deal with the direct aftermath of a stabbing that took place this weekend after his "wife" Yaya Mayweather attacked his baby mama Lapattra Jacobs. We haven't heard from Jacobs yet about the situation but, today, she's finally speaking out about her health and how she's feeling.

Updating her Instagram Story, Lapattra Jacobs says that she is tired of all the attention, asking people to stop hitting her up because she's done with the drama.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

"No I'm not ok Im really fucked up in the head," admitted Lapattra Jacobs after she was stabbed by Yaya Mayweather. "I hate to say it. Can y'all just leave me alone. I never wanted this attention or watever y'all call it. Ps y'all want be seeing me. I'm kinda glad I don't have a phone."

Yaya Mayweather is currently facing up to ten years in prison for her attack on Jacobs. Do you think she should do the time?

Youngboy Never Broke Again has been very vocal about all of this, standing behind his girl Yaya through thick and thin. Just one day after her arrest, she was back at his crib, appearing on his live-streams.