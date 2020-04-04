Iyanna "YaYa" Mayweather was booked for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon this weekend after she allegedly stabbed her "fiancé" NBA YoungBoy's baby mama, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. Law enforcement officers said the incident took place at YoungBoy's home, where he and Lapattra were hanging out before Iyanna showed up. She reportedly told Lapattra to leave the premises since she was YoungBoy's fiancée, but Lapattra refused, and instead told Iyanna to leave.

The argument then reportedly moved into the kitchen where Iyanna picked up two knives. When Lapattra moved toward her, Iyanna reportedly charged at the alleged victim and stabbed her with the first knife. Lapattra told police officers that she didn't feel the first stab wound, but Iyanna proceeded to take the second knife and stab her again. Lapattra was laying on the floor when the ambulance arrived. Her current condition is unknown.

YoungBoy was handcuffed seemingly as a precaution before he was let go, but Iyanna was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to Houston's Harris County jail at around 1:30am on Saturday morning. She told the police that the altercation had been instigated by Lapattra, whom she admitted she'd never met before. Iyanna claimed that Lapattra had incited the violence by pulling Iyanna's hair outside the house before she ran into the kitchen where the confrontation occurred.

Iyanna has reportedly attacked other women associated with YoungBoy in the past. There was also speculation that she had slashed the tires of his Maybach, though she has denied these claims.

