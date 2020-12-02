At this point, none of us really know how many girlfriends or baby mamas NBA Youngboy has. Your guess is as good as mine. But in all seriousness, the 21-year-old rapper is said to have four sons, one daughter, another child on the way with Yaya Mayweather, and one non-biological child. His most recent baby mama, Drea Symone, just gave birth to their daughter over Thanksgiving weekend.

Not sure if you've been keeping a tally, but that's seven children in total. At 21 years of age no less.

But I digress. Video footage of Youngboy with yet, another young woman — presumed to be his new boo — has just surfaced the web, and fans have been reacting exactly how you'd expect: Predicting that his rumoured new girlfriend, Jazlyn, will be his next baby mama.







Images Via The Shade Room Instagram

Symone shared a photo of Youngboy's newest addition to the family with a heartwarming caption, revealing the baby's name. "I’ve been caught up cherishing the days after... it’s safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri," she wrote. The name is rumoured to be mirrored after Youngboy's real initials, KCG — which she initialed at the end of her post — for Kentrell Gaulden.