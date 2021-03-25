Having spent several months as the primary romantic priority for Youngboy Never Broke Again, Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather got a chance to pick up all of the rapper's mannerisms. The two share toddler Kentrell Jr. together, named after the artist's government name. Throughout their relationship, the couple went viral on more than one occasion, most notably for Youngboy's angry videos.

This week, Youngboy Never Broke Again was arrested and indicted on two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, for which he faces a maximum sentence of ten years. Yaya previously reacted to the news, saying that it "ruined" her day. As she continues to show that she's obsessed with the "Make No Sense" rapper, Yaya filmed a new video for TikTok, mimicking one of YB's infamous anger-fueled rants.

Her TikTok account is fairly new and hasn't been found by a lot of her fans yet, but she's been posting content that blogs like The Shade Room would love to get their hands on. Lip-syncing to a video of her ex-boyfriend warning people not to come to his funeral if he doesn't mess with them, Yaya perfectly reenacted the clip with swinging arms and all. Clearly, she's watched the original video more than a few times and practiced in the mirror.

Do you think she does a good NBA Youngboy impression?