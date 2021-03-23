It was just hours ago when TMZ broke the story that NBA YoungBoy had been arrested by authorities on a federal warrant. According to CBS Los Angeles, it was around 11:00 a.m. this morning (March 22) in Tarzana, California when police attempted to pull over a vehicle YoungBoy was riding in. It's reported that the car didn't initially stop and there was a short pursuit, but when the vehicle did comply, YoungBoy allegedly jumped out and ran on foot. Authorities called in a K-9 unit that eventually tracked down the rapper's location without incident.

Once news of YoungBoy's most recent arrest began to circulate, the public began to weigh in. Yaya Mayweather, daughter of champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, wrote on her Instagram Story that her "day has been completely ruined." Earlier this year, Yaya gave birth to YoungBoy's son, Kentrell Gaulden Jr. The relationship status of the couple is unclear considering YoungBoy welcomed a daughter with another woman back in November and is said to be in a relationship with yet another young lady.

Rapper Jackboy also chimed in and wrote on his Instagram Story, "Ion Wish Jail On Nobody Tell Dem Send Me Dey Casy App Ima Buy Dey Whole Gang A Lil Sandwich While Bruh Gone." In another slide, he added, "Or Ah Hot Dog Out Da Gas station N*ggas Ain't Tripping Howeva." Jackboy and YoungBoy previously had beef and last year, Jackboy and Kodak Black reportedly made YoungBoy toilet paper.

Check out a few posts below.

