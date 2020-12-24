She's soon to deliver her son and according to Yaya Mayweather, she's doing so as a single woman. It was way back in June 2019 when whispers about Yaya and NBA YoungBoy began to surface after she made an appearance at his court hearing alongside his mother. Since that time, the pair has floated in and out of headlines as their relationship has been examined by fans, and their ups and downs have played out for a social media audience.

Things took a turn earlier this year when Yaya was allegedly involved in a violent incident with the mother's of one of YoungBoy's children, but the young couple looked as if they were working things out. Then, Yaya revealed she was pregnant, but soon, news surfaced that another woman was expecting his child, as well. All the while, YoungBoy was seen in photos and videos with another girlfriend, but Yaya remained supportive by wearing his merch and posting videos of herself dancing along to his songs.

On Wednesday (December 23), Yaya took some time on her Instagram Story to share a few moments from her life. In one slide, she was asked to post a photo or video of herself with her boyfriend, but instead, she shared a clip of where she was laughing with a written message reading, "I don't have a boyfriend." She didn't offer any further information, but fans may hear more about that in the 20-year-old's upcoming reality series on YouTube.

