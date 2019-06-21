NBA YoungBoy and Iyanna Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather's daughter, have a pretty interesting relationship. At this point, it's not entirely clear to anyone whether or not the two are dating. They appeared to be in a romantic relationship for several weeks but then, the rapper insinuated that Yaya slashed the tires on his Maybach. And while he didn't call her out by name, he did refer to the culprit as somebody that is "privileged" and hasn't had to work for their money. Yaya said that the rant was not about her and then proceeded to take to Instagram live to let her fans know that there's only one man that holds her love: NBA YoungBoy.

In a post that was later deleted, YoungBoy actually responded to the live stream, shutting down the champ's daughter in a very public manner. "I do not like girls that get drunk," said the Lousiana-based artist. "I never got drunk a day in my life. You got a real problem when you drunk." Now, however, it seems as though the two have made up, as Yaya appears to YoungBoy's court hearing with his mother. As the two pose for the picture, Yaya raises a neon green middle finger to the camera, probably letting the haters know she doesn't give a f what they have to speculate about whatever the hell is going on between the two.