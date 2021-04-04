Before late 2019, Yaya Mayweather was simply known as the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. After becoming involved with Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy, the 20-year-old has become involved in some legal drama as well as welcomed a son with YoungBoy. Previously being mocked on the internet for her behavior at social events, a newly surfaced clip of an inebriated Yaya have people once again taking aim at her.

A friend of Yaya shared a video of the new mom before and during a scheduled club appearance Saturday (April 3). "Listen, come to the club, 'Plain Jane,' no hair done, no nothing and they still wanna book me. No makeup, just sunglasses, still getting paid," began the new mom in the footage.

She stops for a moment to put her sunglasses on before continuing, "Don't play with me I'm not one of them. Plain Jane today decided to go Plain Jane because it's the shmood. I been that, I'm still that, and always gon' be that."

A subsequent shot shows NBA Youngboy's ex vibing in the club rocking a simple Balenciaga graphic tee and massive black shades. As mentioned briefly before, she's previously been mocked by social media users and Lil Durk himself after footage of her whining about Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk's track "Back in Blood" went viral.

She's been an avid advocate for the release of NBA YoungBoy, who was arrested by federal agents recently while in Los Angeles. Yaya seems to still have some lingering feelings for her baby's father, which in part explains her crusading.