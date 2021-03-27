It’s no secret that NBA Youngboy has had his fair share of legal troubles over the last few years. On Monday, however, he was arrested and put into federal custody after running from the authorities when his car was pulled over. The LAPD and federal authorities attempted to pull NBA Youngboy over due to an outstanding federal warrant, and he has remained in police custody since he was found shortly after running off.

NBA Youngboy faces two charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, which has him facing a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. Lawyers have said that it will be “hard [for NBA Youngboy] to avoid jail time” since he was a felon in possession of a firearm, ran from the police, and has had prior charges involving guns.

Yaya Mayweather, one of NBA Youngboy’s primary romantic partners, took to her Instagram story on Friday night to express her wishes for NBA Youngboy to be freed. The two share toddler Kentrell Jr., who is named after the rapper’s government name. In a Boomerang video, Yaya shows off Kentrell’s onesie, which reads, “Free my daddy,” alongside a picture of Youngboy. NBA Youngboy also has six other children with a few other women, so hopefully he can get out of jail soon and continue to be present in their lives.