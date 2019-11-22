It's been roughly a year and a half since the passing of XXXTENTACION. Since his death, his music has undoubtedly grown in popularity but the rapper's estate has also been releasing a ton of unreleased songs. Following the release of ?, his estate released Skins, as well as the Members Only Vol. 4 compilation. Skins, along with an album titled Bad Vibes Forever, were in the works prior to his death in June 2018. After the release of the title track with PnB Rock and Trippie Redd, his estate has detailed its official release.

According to TMZ, we'll be getting a new album from XXXTENTACION on December 6th. The rapper's manager said that the project is essentially a love child between 17 and ?. X's mom, who controls his estate, is the executive producer of the project and has apparently tapped some top tier talent to assist on Bad Vibes Forever. Blink-182, Tory Lanez, and dancehall legend Mavado will also appear on the project. Lil Nas X will also appear on the project which apparently rubbed the #LLJ crowd wrong.

He already dropped off a few songs off of the project including "Royalty" ft. Ky-Mani Marley, Vybz Kartel, and Stefflon Don. He also dropped off "Hearteater" which was initially teased by his ex on social media.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on Bad Vibes Forever.