When announcing an exclusive pop-up shop in Miami, Florida last week, the XXXTentacion estate let the cat out of the bag. Bad Vibes Forever, the second posthumous album to be released by the late Jahseh Onfroy, is set to be his final full-length project ever. There is still a possibility that the estate will find more unreleased material in the vault but, as of now, fans are expecting BVF to be the last addition to XXX's discography. Popping up on social media last night, the deceased superstar's mother Cleopatra updated both her own and her son's profiles with new stories, showing off the potential cover artwork for the upcoming album.



Miami Dade County Corrections via Getty Images

"Coming soon," wrote Cleo on her post, hinting that Bad Vibes Forever might be uploaded onto streaming services any minute. The proposed artwork shows Jah in his shaved-eyebrows phase, using a faded filter and adding the title of the project on the right-hand side. The word "Ugly" is scribbled on his cheek and his other face tattoos can be seen as well. Are you vibing with this cover?

Skins, the first posthumous release by XXXTentacion, dropped nearly one year ago. Do you think Bad Vibes Forever will be better or worse than Skins?