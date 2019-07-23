Last week, XXXTentacion's name was in the news more than in recent months. Unfortunately, it was because of a joke that was told on Comedy Central with Dina Hashem laughing about the rapper's tragic murder, saying the scene would have been perfect "for a Venmo commercial." While the joke was inappropriate, it has been taken off of the network's official social pages. Now, there is an update in X's murder case, where we still await the sentencing of four men linked to the shooting. As reported by The Blast, new legal documents confirm that Michael Boatwright, one of the men accused of ending XXXTentacion's life, has filed for Scott Barbieux to be deposed as part of the upcoming trial in September. Barbieux allegedly filmed the viral video of X's final moments alive, showing him lifeless in his BMW supercar after being struck by bullets.



Broward County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images -- Michael Boatwright, 22, a suspect in the shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, is seen in a police booking photo

Boatwright reportedly believes that Barbieux's testimony can be used to create a more credible defense case for himself. The man was on the scene and can be considered a witness. The video footage in question was captured minutes after the rapper was gunned down and although it was quickly removed from the internet for obvious reasons, Boatwright wants the man who captured the clip to speak in September.

In more positive XXXTentacion news, the rapper posthumously released a new single with Stefflon Don, Ky-Mani Marley and Vybz Kartel last week. We're also waiting on another album from the superstar and a documentary about his life.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

[via]