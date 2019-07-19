XXXTENTACION's Posthumous Single "Royalty" Features Vybz Kartel, Stefflon Don, & Ky-Mani Marley

The talent of XXXTENTACION was cut short in June of last year when he was gunned down in Florida, and while fans continue to mourn his death, they celebrate his life through his music. Months prior to his murder, XXXTENTACION, real name Jahseh Onfroy, announced on social media that he was working on a new song titled "Royalty" featuring Vybz Kartel. The track was never delivered and in light of the 20-year-old's tragic death, fans were left wondering if it ever would be.

Onfroy's mother is committed to carrying out her son's legacy and earlier this week she announced that "Royalty" would soon be released to the masses. The track arrived early Friday morning and is a reggae-inspired, dancehall banger that has two new editions as Stefflon Don and Ky-Mani Marley lent their vocals. The collaboration moves flawlessly as each of the artists seem to partner with one another, unlike some songs with multiple artists where it sounds as if each verse if fighting against the last. According to the L.A. Times, XXXTENTACION's ? is returning with a deluxe reissue on July 26 and "Royalty" will be included on the tracklist.

Quotable Lyrics

Gyal, you're my Kingston

How come everybody wanna hear me on this one?

Man, what's cool is that the sh*t change

When you use me for the money and the cars, you're the big brains