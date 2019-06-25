At the beginning of the year, Jimmy Duval, one of XXXTentacion's collaborators and a producer on his breakout hit "Look At Me!," sued the late rapper's estate for a total of $1 million. He claimed that he wanted no bad blood between himself and anybody in X's camp; he was simply looking for what he was owed on the song. At the time the lawsuit was filed, DJ Scheme, another of X's close friends, commented and called out Duval, saying that he's a "fucking pussy" for suing the estate. Now, Jahseh's mother Cleopatra Bernard is reportedly refusing to give up the royalties that Duval is asking for, objecting the claim in new court documents.



David Livingston/Getty Images -- Cleopatra Bernard, the mother of late rapper XXXTentacion, attends Variety's 2nd Annual Hitmakers Brunch at Sunset Tower on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

According to The Blast, Cleo has officially filed an objection on behalf of XXXTentacion's estate, believing that the producer is not owed a dime for "Look At Me!" The initial claim was filed in March with Duval claiming to be owed money relating to "royalties, contribution, breach of contract and copyright infringement." Duval asked for $1 million to be given to him immediately but the case has since dragged on for a few months.

It will be interesting to see how things move forward in this case. HNHH has reached out to XXXTentacion's estate for comment.