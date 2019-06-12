XXXTentacion Lives On Through Craig Xen's "RUN IT BACK!"

Before he became a global superstar, XXXTentacion was making waves as a brash and aggressive young rapper, prone to fits of metal-inspired vocals. In fact, the majority of his formative Members Only cuts found him taking to distorted instrumentals, many of which featured collaborators like Ski Mask The Slump God and Craig Xen. And while his later music found Triple X departing from his early direction, many day-one fans still held the come-up days close to the chest. Luckily, Craig Xen came through to share "RUN IT BACK!", a track set to arrive on his upcoming Broken Kids Club EP.

Off the bat, the track is evocative of peak Members Only, driven by a woozy synth and hard-hitting, relentless percussion. XXXTentacion sets it off with an aggressive verse, spitting "black tints, black cars posted in the back / foreign bop, loaded glock, I can't ever lack." Xen follows suit with an equally heated contribution, damn-near shouting out threats with notable passion. According to his own admission, the track marks the final chapter of the Triple X half-blonde era, so fans should cherish it accordingly.

Quotable Lyrics

Got her wet, uh

Black tints, black cars, posted in the back

Foreign bop, loaded Glock, I can never lack

Use the club, if you hit a lick, can’t run it back

Okay, shorty, I can’t trust no bitch, how you do that?

Fuck the fame, I'ma kill a bitch if he talk wack, uh

I'ma wreck his shit, don't sweat the shit, ayy, run it back