mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

XXXTentacion Lives On Through Craig Xen's "RUN IT BACK!"

Mitch Findlay
June 12, 2019 09:52
804 Views
52
3
CoverCover

RUN IT BACK!
Craig Xen Feat. XXXTENTACION

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
79% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

"RUN IT BACK" is a reminder of the Members Only collective's modus operandi.


Before he became a global superstar, XXXTentacion was making waves as a brash and aggressive young rapper, prone to fits of metal-inspired vocals. In fact, the majority of his formative Members Only cuts found him taking to distorted instrumentals, many of which featured collaborators like Ski Mask The Slump God and Craig Xen. And while his later music found Triple X departing from his early direction, many day-one fans still held the come-up days close to the chest. Luckily, Craig Xen came through to share "RUN IT BACK!", a track set to arrive on his upcoming Broken Kids Club EP. 

Off the bat, the track is evocative of peak Members Only, driven by a woozy synth and hard-hitting, relentless percussion. XXXTentacion sets it off with an aggressive verse, spitting "black tints, black cars posted in the back / foreign bop, loaded glock, I can't ever lack." Xen follows suit with an equally heated contribution, damn-near shouting out threats with notable passion. According to his own admission, the track marks the final chapter of the Triple X half-blonde era, so fans should cherish it accordingly. 

Quotable Lyrics

Got her wet, uh
Black tints, black cars, posted in the back
Foreign bop, loaded Glock, I can never lack
Use the club, if you hit a lick, can’t run it back
Okay, shorty, I can’t trust no bitch, how you do that?
Fuck the fame, I'ma kill a bitch if he talk wack, uh
I'ma wreck his shit, don't sweat the shit, ayy, run it back

Craig Xen
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  2
  3
  804
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Craig Xen XXXTENTACION members only
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS XXXTentacion Lives On Through Craig Xen's "RUN IT BACK!"
52
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject