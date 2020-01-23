Had he not been killed on that tremendously depressing day in June 2018, XXXTentacion would be turning 22-year-old today. The late Florida-based rapper had a loyal following and, since his passing, his supporters have kept his legacy and memory alive by continuing to make him one of the most-streamed artists of the last decade. Although he only got the chance to release a couple of studio albums in his lifetime, the estate of XXXTentacion has posthumously dropped two more, marking the end of his musical catalog. There is a chance that the fallen superstar pops up here and there for a posthumous feature verse in the future but, in terms of an album, there will reportedly be no further projects released under his name. As fans deliver their tributes to XXX's family and friends on his birthday, his estate has thrown things back to two years ago, during the year the rapper was murdered, to look at how he would have wanted to celebrate his birthday.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Despite all the negativity spewed about him in the media, XXXTentacion was trying to change his ways to become a better man. In the final year of his life, X established an organization with his mother called Helping Hand, aiming to aid homeless people in his city and contributing time to women's shelters across the country. With that in mind, his birthday wish from 2018 makes perfect sense.

"My birthday wish is to unite the world and to end the huge physical and spiritual war going on, let us all agree to disagree," wrote the recording artist on January 23, 2018. The post was shared anew today, in memory of the late rapper.

Rest in power, XXXTentacion and happy birthday.