Whenever Spotify releases a new list of the most-streamed artists of all time, there are a few names that we can automatically expect to see. For example, Drake will likely be on the chart until the end of time. The man has released so many bangers at this point that he can safely chill for a little bit. Eminem is another person that doesn't need to worry about his streaming numbers. He'll always have that revenue coming in after dropping several classics in the last two decades. However, there are a few artists that come as a surprise on Spotify's latest stat-sheet of who has dominated their platform.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Tallying up the most popular artists on their service throughout the course of music history, Spotify released their data on which male superstars round out the top ten. Unsurprisingly, Drake is sitting pretty at the top spot. Following him are Ed Sheeran and Eminem. Then, things start to get interesting. Post Malone, who hasn't been in the game for too long, is ranked fourth with Justin Bieber right behind him. The Weeknd, Calvin Harris, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar all come close to the top five and, appearing last on the list is XXXTentacion, who was 20-years-old when he passed away last year. The Florida-based rapper didn't get the chance to release much music during his lifetime but the material he did come through with ended up being timeless, racking up billions of streams on Spotify.

Take a look at the information below via ChartData and let us know who you're most surprised by.