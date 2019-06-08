It has been almost a year since XXXTENTACION has passed. The 20-year-old rapper was fatally shot in his car in Florida and the news indubitably shook the Hip Hop community. Since his passing, the rapper has gained greater popularity posthumously. For instance, we recently reported on the rapper leading the 2018 top songwriter's list along with Drake and 6ix9ine. Rapper PnB Rock even named X among his top five best rappers. Furthermore, the late rapper scored a total of 10 Billboard Award nominations which included Top Male Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist and more. The latter only hinted at XXXTENTACION's significant musical impact and so despite his short-lived career. And now, to add to the list of many, a new record has been broken by the "Look At Me" artist.

SAD! of XXXTENTACION's ? the album has just reached over one billion streams on Spotify. The record was reported by DJ Akademics who shared the following numbers: "#xxxtentacion “SAD!” hits 1 billion plays on Spotify. It’s the 32nd song ever to hit a billion streams ever on the platform. Is X a legend or na to y’all??" To note, the single is also nearing diamond certification.

R.I.P X.