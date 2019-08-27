There has been an ongoing dispute whether there is a song of the summer this year. While there have been arguments in the past regarding which song is most deserving of this title, this year was different in that no one was able to declare as a no-brainer that a certain song captured the summer's spirit. The song of the summer is usually ubiquitous and infectious, and while we saw some pleasant bops this year, some would say that nothing popped off like we needed.

For those who believe that "Song of the Summer" is determined by quantifiable criteria, Spotify just released the rankings of the summer's most streamed songs on its platform. They offered two lists, one for the streams in the United States and another for global streams. Globally, Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes' song, "Senorita" took the top spot, although it only reached #1 on Billboard for the first time yesterday. In the US, some might be surprised to discover that Lil Tecca's breakout hit, "Ransom", was the most streamed.

Overall, hip hop proves once again to be thriving and dominating. "Goodbyes", "Money In The Grave", "The London", "Suge" Pop Out" and "EARFQUAKE" all made their way into the top 15 songs in the US. While hip hop performed well globally too, the rankings confirmed that Latin music is a wave right now, featuring songs from Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Daddy Yankee.

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (from June 1 – August 20th, 2019):

Most streamed songs of the summer in the US (from June 1 – August 20th, 2019)