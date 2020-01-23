Were he not murdered in June of 2018, XXXTentacion would have been twenty-two years old today. The complicated rapper never had a chance to continue his path, leaving behind a pair of two studio albums in 17 and ?, the closest thing to a definitive catalog to his moniker. Not to mention countless friends, family, and loyal followers, who continue to paint him as a young legend.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

As today is his birthday, many took to social media to celebrate his memory. It's no surprise that his close friend Ski Mask The Slump God, with whom he helped develop the Members Only collective, took to Twitter to pen a thoughtful message. "Happy Birthday Jah," writes Ski Mask. "Saying I Miss You Is A Understatement But I Know I’ll See You Again One Day." Simple but powerful, our thoughts go out to Ski on this difficult day.

Happy birthday, Triple X. It's unfortunate that we never got to see the trilogy of ?, Skins, and Bad Vibes Forever manifest as he originally planned, though posthumous efforts attempted to bring the vision to life; whether they actually delivered is strictly for the fans to decide. Who knows what the genre-bending rapper might have been capable of achieving on an artistic level?