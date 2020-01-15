This past holiday season, both Microsoft and Sony rushed to their respective podiums to share the details for their upcoming next-generation consoles. Microsoft has been teasing its upcoming Xbox Series X for what seems like years now while Sony has been doing the same with its Playstation 5 gaming console.

Now, a shocking revelation has occurred allegedly exposing the tech specs labeling for both consoles. A spec sheet detailing both the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X's CPU, GPU, and memory capacity has leaked onto the internet leaving the gaming community wondering which console will reign supreme for years to come.

According to the leaked document obtained by TechRadar, the Playstation 5 will feature an Eight Zen Core 2 CPU processor, a 2000MHz GPU, and a rumored 512GB memory capacity. While the Xbox Series X will feature the same Eight Zen Core 2 CPU processor, a 17000MHz GPU, and 560GB memory capacity.

As of right now, there's no way to tell which console will serve its purpose as the more elite product. But with both Sony and Microsoft readying their consoles for cross-platform play and switching their servers to cloud-based services, there's no way gamers can go wrong. Until both consoles are released, check out the brand new Xbox Series X in the photo provided above and check out the Sony 2020 CES conference in the video provided below.