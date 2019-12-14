During The Game Awards, earlier this week, Microsoft surprised audiences with a huge reveal: The next generation of Xbox will be called Xbox Series X.

Previously going by a working title, Project Scarlett, the new system was revealed in a trailer that showcased the exterior of the Xbox Series X, a quick look at the controller and some flashes of upcoming games fans can expect for launch. The design looks sleek and its shape is a completely new style for Xbox. The vertical style is immediately comparable to a PC, perhaps to give it a powerful feel.

No further details were given, but earlier this year, Xbox chief Phil Spencer told The Verge that even those who stay on the Xbox One will still be important: "The business isn’t how many consoles you sell. The business is how many players are playing the games that they buy, how they play. So if somebody bought an original Xbox One from us on launch day, and they’re buying and playing games, I don’t need to sell them an S. I don’t need to sell them an X. If they want to stay on the Xbox One they have and stay as a great member of our community or subscribe to Game Pass, that’s a great business for us."

The Xbox Series X will be released for holiday 2020.