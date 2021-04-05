It’s been a year since Yaya Mayweather allegedly stabbed Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of NBA Youngboy’s child. When the incident occurred last April, Yaya found Lapattra at NBA Youngboy’s home with him, claiming she had never seen her before. The two engaged in an altercation which resulted in Yaya charging at with two knives, stabbing her twice and leaving her with several lacerations that required emergency surgery.

A year after the stabbing, Lapattra still seemingly hasn’t healed. "Today around this time made a year for my injury & still not completely heal," she wrote on Twitter. "Just looking at these pictures hurting me… I don’t want nobody go through all the shit I been through not even my worst enemy if I had one !"

Lapattra also shared a series of photos on Instagram where she showed off the scars on her arms, as well as the wrist brace she apparently still needs to wear. "I tried to show them it was all love , that made them hate me," she captioned the photos. Many were proud of Lapattra for showing off her scars, writing, "aww you showing your scars off proud of you."

At one point, Yaya was facing life in prison for the stabbing incident, but was only charged with aggravated assault and was released from jail after her bail was set at $30,000 last October. It’s unclear whether Yaya will face jail time or not, as the coronavirus pandemic has pushed back the hearings and eventual trial. Yaya claims she acted out of self-defense, as Lapattra allegedly pulled her hair.