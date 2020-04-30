There is so much drama in the life of 20-year-old rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again. Fresh off the heels of his 38 Baby 2 release, the recording artist is taking a break to work on himself. He has had a rough go at things in recent months, especially in the last thirty days after his girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather, was arrested for allegedly stabbing one of his baby mamas.

Yaya Mayweather is currently facing ninety-nine years in prison for the stabbing and her alleged victim, Lapattra Jacobs, is seemingly suffering from some deep emotional trauma as a result of the attack. She reportedly sent out a suicidal message on Instagram Stories this past weekend before deleting it and addressing everybody sending her hateful thoughts.



"I just hope whenever I go to sleep tonight I don't wake up. I can't take this anymore," reportedly wrote Lapattra on the photo-sharing platform.

Shortly after removing the message from her feed, she shared a new one, taking aim at everybody who has come after her in recent weeks.

"Y'all steady throwing evil comments at me like for what y'all don't know me," she said. "If y'all was in my shoes then y'all would feel the same way."

Hopefully, Lapattra Jacobs is doing well. She should honestly consider making her account private and reducing her social media usage because, unfortunately, the trolls aren't going to just stop because she asked politely.

