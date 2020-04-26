It has been a wild month for NBA Youngboy filled with allegations of snitching and alleged stabbings occurring at his home. Though he's since vanished from Instagram, the effects of the altercation at his home are still lingering for all parties involved. NBA Youngboy and Yaya Mayweather have seemingly been trying to move forward, even though she's facing a lengthy prison sentence. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Lapattra Jacobs, the alleged stab victim.

Taking to Instagram, Jacobs issued a response to the verbal abuse she's endured since the incident took place. To be clear, she isn't a celebrity in any way so the newfound attention hasn't been settling well with her.

"Y'all steady throwing evil comments at me like for what[.] Y'all don't know me. If y'all was in my shows then y'all would feel the same way (being happy then sad). I'm over the place this some shit I never experience & wouldn't want nobody to," she wrote. "I don't care bout no money. I care about heeling, getting over this & being strong. Then y'all saying I wanted this who want something like this to happen to them that's crazy."

The healing typo aside, Jacobs has continued to show public support for NBA Youngboy. Most recently, she shared Youngboy's 38 Baby 2 album on her IG Stories and encouraged her followers to stream it.