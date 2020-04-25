It appears NBA Youngboy is on his way to having the #1 album in the country next week. According to early projections from HDD, the newly-released 38 Baby 2 album is projected to move 70-75k copies in the first week with about 1-2k coming from pure sales. That should be enough to debut number one on the Billboard 200 next week.

Erika Goldring/ Getty Images

In comparison, NBA’s most recent project, Still Flexin, Still Steppin’, which dropped last month, sold 98,000 equivalent album units, making for another little drop off. Prior to that, NBA released his first #1 album with AI Youngboy 2 back in the Fall of 2019, which sold 110,000 equivalent album units in its first week. So for two projects in a row, NBA has seen a decrease in first week numbers, but don't think that’s going to bother him all that much.

Out now, 38 Baby 2 features a lone appearance from DaBaby who appears on the song “Thug of Spades,” which is reportedly the highest performing track off the album on streaming services. Be sure to stream the project right here if you haven’t done so already.

