From Snoop Dogg to Rihanna, many of our favorite musicians in hip-hop culture are also proud members of the cannabis community as well. Of all the top tokers in the industry though, one stands out as the supreme chief of chiefing: Wiz Khalifa.



Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Warner Music

Since his breakout mixtape a decade ago with Kush & Orange Juice, Wiz has been one of the pioneers when it comes to proving you can be a functioning pothead — a multiplatinum-selling rap superstar pothead with a $60 million net worth, to be exact. Blunts have become second nature for Khalifa's brand as a whole, and at this point it's more or less a question of whether or not you can hang with the homie. While blowing it down on Instagram recently, Wiz showed off a blunt that appeared to be as thick as a baseball bat and he showed no signs of struggle. We're not even going to try and guess how much bud is actually packed in that thing (definitely an eighth or more based on the circumference), but we're pretty sure that's not even the first or last one that he rolled up during the session or day in general.

Musically, Wiz has proved his weed king status for years now. His 2011 Rolling Papers album was one of the most successful of his career, reaching double platinum status and spawning the meteoric hit number one single "Black and Yellow." On the film side, he doubled down by linking with fellow cannabis connoisseur Snoop Dogg to co-star in the 2012 stoner comedy Mac & Devin Go to High School. In short, the man is a certified boss when it comes to bud and we just had to give him his "flowers" while he can still smoke them.

Watch Wiz Khalifa toke a mean spliff below, and let us know if you think you can hang a few sessions with him down below in the comments: