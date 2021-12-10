Wiz Khalifa, Cardo & Sledgren Share Surprise 14-Track Project, “Wiz Got Wings”

At midnight, Wiz Khalifa surprised his fans by sharing Wiz Got Wings, a 14-track project that sees him link with his 2010 Kush & Orange Juice collaborators, Cardo (Got Wings) and Sledgren.

“I just dropped a brand new album titled Wiz Got Wings produced by @Sledgren and @CardoGotWings. Roll up and STREAM NOW,” he told his Twitter followers just a few hours ago. “[You] guys are gonna enjoy this one.”





Thus far, titles like “More Than Ever,” “Blacc Tarantino,” “Can’t Stay Sober,” and “Dr. Dankenstien,” featuring Fedd the God have emerged as favourites among listeners. Young Deji, Curren$y, Larry June, and Chevy Woods also lended their talents to the surprise project.

Just a few days ago, Wiz shared on social media that “all [his] verses from this year are hard af,” also adding, “some of em ain’t gon come out till next year but I really supplied some gas.” If 2021 has been this good, we can only imagine what our favourite “rich ass stoner” has in store for 2022.

Check out Wiz Got Wings below and let us know your top three tracks in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Player Of The Year

2. Can’t Stay Sober

3. Personal Party

4. Dr. Dankenstien (feat. Fedd the God)

5. Purple Fantasy (feat. Young Deji)

6. Shop Around

7. Solid Gold

8. The Finer Things

9. 2 Stoned For TV (feat. Curren$y)

10. More Than Ever

11. Blacc Tarantino

12. Know Better (feat. Larry June)

13. Wiz Got Wings

14. The Kid Frankie Pt. 2 (feat. Chevy Woods)