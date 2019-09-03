Wiz Khalifa has been going in the gym over the past few years, transforming from being a twig in human form into a gym buff of sorts. He's also taken a strong interest in mixed martial arts, notably Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai. Unfortunately, it appears as though his recent extracurricular activity has gotten in the way of his day job.

Wiz Khalifa recently announced that he was forced to cancel his headlining set at Hot 104.7's Hot Summer 2019 on Saturday due to a leg injury. According to TMZ, the injury actually stemmed from an ankle injury he sustained on Friday night while he was doing some MMA training.

Although Wiz Khalifa couldn't make it, the organizers managed to get DMX as a replacement. The festival also included performances from New Orleans legend Big Freedia, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YK Osiris, Lil Tecca, and Ally Brooke.

Wiz shared a video announcing that he wouldn't be able to make it before assuring fans that he'd be making it up to fans in the area in the near future. He also shared a big thank you to DMX for holding it down in his absence.

Although he didn't make the show, he did bless fans in another way this weekend. The rapper blessed fans with a new song called "I'll Be Good" this weekend after previewing it on Twitter a few days earlier.