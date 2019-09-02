Wiz Khalifa Returns With New Freestyle "I'll Be Good"

Well that didn’t take long. Just hours after previewing some new music on Twitter, Wiz Khalifa decides to come through on this Labor Day Monday and share a new song freestyle called “I’ll Be Good,” which follows up his "Never Lie" release with Moneybagg Yo.

Over some synthesized production from René & Angela's "I'll Be Good," Wiz delivers an effortless feel-good freestyle, rapping about getting money, bitches & high of course. It sounds like this could’ve been recorded during his Kush & OJ days, which fans will appreciate it, but as he put it.. “the old Wiz” never left.

Suggest you roll one up and enjoy the new vibes from Wiz on this Labor Day Monday. Thoughts?

Quotable Lyrics:

Less talking more in the bank

Bomb weed rolled now pour in the drank

I don't got to go to the store cause Im laced

It didn't even come out but you already late

- Wiz