Well here’s some good news for Wiz Khalifa fans. The Pittsburgh rapper has a new song on the way, and he decided to give fans an early preview of it today ahead of its release.

Earlier this morning, Wiz took to Twitter to preview an upcoming song titled “I’ll Be Good,” which kinda sounds like a Kush & OJ-era record. He left the caption… “I’ll drop the download link later but y’all smoke to this for now.”

“Less talking more in the bank/ Bomb weed rolled now pour in the drank/ I don't got to go to the store cause Im laced/ It didn't even come out but you already late” Wiz begins his verse with before sampling “I’ll be good” on the chorus. No word yet when the song will be officially be dropping, but it looks to be very soon, like later today or this week. Check out the snippet (below) and let us know what you think.

In addition to the solo record, Wiz may also have a new collab with Trippie Redd on the way as well. The two were spotted on snippet together that’s been circulating online this weekend. Peep that record (below) and keep your eyes peeled for more new Wiz.