It looks like Wiz Khalifa and Moneybagg Yo have a new collab dropping later tonight. Moments ago, the T.G.O.D rapper took to his Instagram to announce his new single “Never Lie” with Moneybagg Yo.

“Make sure you stream this as soon as it drops,” Wiz captioned the clip while sharing a snippet of the song. Almost simultaneously as Wiz posted that, Moneybagg Yo also shared a teaser of his own, confirming it will be dropping tomorrow. “I Can’t Wait 4 This To Drop Tomorrow. Shyt Differeeennnnnnttt‼️” he wrote while sharing a preview of his verse.

It’s unknown where the record will live on, but from what we hear it sounds pretty fire. “Shouldn't be a hater all your life” Wiz repeatedly croons over the TM88-produced beat. From the looks of it, a music video may have already been shot as well, which could be dropping tomorrow along with the audio? Either way, new music is just hours away.

Peep the snippet (below) and be sure to check back tomorrow to hear the collab. Who else would you like to see Wiz work with?