Willow Drops Another Great Album With The Punk-Focused "lately I feel EVERYTHING"

Joshua Robinson
July 16, 2021 11:05
lately I feel EVERYTHING
Willow Smith

Willow's fourth studio album comes stacked with features from Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Tierra Whack, and more.


Whenever an artist announces an album that marks a significant stylistic shift from their previous work, it's easy for their fans to immediately give them the side-eye. The Hip-Hop community has seen it time and time again, from Lil Wayne's rap-rock follow-up to Tha Carter 3 in 2010 to Kid Cudi's heavily scrutinized rock project Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven in 2015.

Thankfully, Willow's fourth studio album is not in the same realm as either of those aforementioned records. Titled lately I feel EVERYTHING, the project serves as Willow's unapologetic foray into the pop-punk and alternative rock genres, and it comes stacked with features from Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Tierra Whack, Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and Cherry Glazerr.

Willow Smith performs at The Novo by Microsoft on December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles City.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Opened by the previously released "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l," lately I feel EVERYTHING is a lean 26-minute offering of angsty, passionate, and sonically impressive music, and it makes for a commanding and entertaining listen from the Paramore-esque opener to Willow's interpolation of Kanye West's "Power" on the album closer "¡BREAKOUT!"

Listen to Willow's latest project below and let us know in the comments if you're feeling her new pop-punk and alternative rock direction.

Tracklist:

1. t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (feat. Travis Barker)
2. F**K You
3. Gaslight (feat. Travis Barker)
4. don't SAVE ME
5. naïve
6. Lipstick
7. Come Home (feat. Ayla Tesler-Mabe)
8. 4ever
9. XTRA (feat. Tierra Whack)
10. G R O W (feat. Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker)
11. ¡BREAKOUT! (feat. Cherry Glazerr)

