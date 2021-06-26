WILLOW Continues Punk Sound With "Lipstick"

Willow Smith continues to prove she can do anything creative that she puts her mind too- and do it well. Only a few months ago, she shocked fans with the highly successful "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" with Travis Barker, which found her trading in her indie-pop sound for a more punk-rock and grunge inspired vibe. "Lipstick", the new introspective single, sees WILLOW maturing into that sound and taking new risks with it as she provides a head-banging track.

"Lipstick" features all the essential facets of a punk song with heavy distorted guitars and an aggressive drum pattern, yet it's WILLOW's vocal performance that truly steals the show. Her voice soars over the instrumental as she belts out lyrics discussing her sufferings and feeling of isolation. The chorus features densely layered, beautiful vocal harmonies that prove WILLOW is certainly a melodic force to be reckoned with. These vocal passages are not only hypnotic but are moving, and it seems the singer is truly coming into her own as a powerhouse artist.

If her discography hasn't wowed you yet, WILLOW's "Lipstick", perfect for any Summer playlist, is certain to make you a fan.

Check out the song below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm feeling far away, no space, no time

Looking at life through a blue bird's eye

(I'm flying, I'm flying, I'm flying, I'm flying)

And I went up so far, I took my time

Tell me why I couldn't ever find cloud nine

(Alright, alright, alright, alright)