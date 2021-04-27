mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Willow Smith Takes On Pop-Punk With New Single "Transparent Soul"

Alex Zidel
April 27, 2021 16:35
Willow Smith releases her new pop-punk song "Transparent Soul" featuring Travis Barker.


Willow Smith is taking a different route with her next full-length release, teasing a crossover into pop-punk with her latest single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l." The record features Travis Barker, who comes through on the drums.  

"I am so GRATEFUL and EXCITED to start this new journey," shared WILLOW about the new song. People are surprised about this new direction from the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, but many are letting the creative artist know that they're into it. Artists like JID and Tierra Whack have already extended their co-signs too, commenting how much they love the track on her Instagram.

Keep your eyes peeled because it looks like WILLOW is entering a new zone. Are you a fan of this new song from her?

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't f*ckin' know it's paradise or it's a trap
Yeah, they're treating me like royalty, but is it kissin' ass?
No one's brave enough to take the fall, right
But it's all your fault, why you actin’ like it’s alright?

