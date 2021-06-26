As a star who has lived her entire life as a celebrity, Willow is known for many things, from simply being Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith's daughter to her work as a co-host on Red Table Talk, but it would be criminal to look past Willow's musical efforts. Since her debut album ARDIPITHECUS in 2015, Willow has been growing as a singer and songwriter over projects like The 1st and WILLOW, and most recently, the young artist treated fans with the pop-punk tinged single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l."

Now, following the arrival of "LIPSTICK" on Friday, Willow has finally revealed more information about her highly anticipated fourth studio album. Titled lately I feel EVERYTHING, Willow's previously teased pop-punk and rock-focused album will arrive on Friday, July 16. Check out the album's cover art below.

According to Complex, Willow is looking to explore a new sonic territory that's inspired by artists such as My Chemical Romance and Paramore, and her highly anticipated collaboration with Avril Lavigne will also appear on the album. In a statement, she reveals, "I just wanted to let loose with this album. I wanted to have fun and be young and not be so existential and worrying all the time. I thought this was a really dope outlet for a new energy I wanted to bring to my music."

Willow's forthcoming album lately I feel EVERYTHING is set to hit streaming services in a matter of weeks, but in the meantime, you can check out her latest single "LIPSTICK" below.

