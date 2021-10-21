As the saying goes, "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," and Willie Taylor is feeling his wife's wrath. The Day26 singer rose to fame thanks to Diddy and his Making The Band search back in 2007. The R&B group continues to occasionally tour and perform live, but Willie and his wife Shanda Taylor have regularly placed their marriage at the forefront.

Fans have watched as the couple put their problems on display on Marriage Boot Camp as they addressed issues of trust and infidelities. They were committed to keeping their family intact, but judging from Shanda's recently-edited Instagram post, the pair may have split.

"Gonna be completely honest I've never felt so good from the inside and out. The sad part is people don't like to see it cause they are used to u being unhappy," she wrote in the caption to a full-body selfie. "It's scares them [smiling with hearts emoji] so they put you thru turmoil to break you and keep you broken. Yes the tagged." Shanda had tagged Willie in her photo.

"You can't hold me down if u tried," she continued. "Left me aimlessly with 4 kids cause u needed a break. Guess what they saddled on my back girl friend." After screenshots of her post were share and her caption ent viral, Shana decided to delete what she had written and replaced it with, "Damn ...... period."

Willie has yet to address his wife's accusations publicly. Check it out below.