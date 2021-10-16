Another celebrity marriage has reportedly come to an end. Earlier this week, we reported on UFC icon Chuck Liddell's arrest following an alleged altercation with his wife, Heidi. The pair have been married for 10 years and have lived a relatively quiet life, however, that all came crashing down on Monday after reports surfaced that Liddell was taken into custody on charges of domestic battery.

It was reportedly around 12:00 a.m. when police responded to a call regarding a "family disturbance." A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE, "Upon arrival deputies determined Charles Liddell and his wife had been involved in a physical altercation."



Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty Images

Liddell was later released from the Malibu Sheriff's Station after posting his $20K bond. He did not waste any time ending his marriage as it has been reported today (October 15) that the champion fighter has filed for divorce. His estranged wife has not issued any public statements regarding the incident, but Liddell took to his Instagram to allege that he is a victim of domestic violence, not the perpetrator.

"The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place," he wrote. "This was one of many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point."

Read through his full statement below.

[via]