Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have hashed out the final details in their divorce settlement, TMZ reports. The couple first got engaged back in 2006 and have had a whirlwind on-again-off-again relationship in the years following.

In 2009, the two actors ended their engagement, only to find their way back to one another a year later. In 2010, the were married on a beach in Maui and share three children together – Bodhi Ransom, Journey River, and Noah Shannon.

According to TMZ, Fox first filed for divorce in 2015, but later withdrew the papers in 2019. It wasn’t long before she filed once again, in November of 2020.

The pair have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their three boys, and sources have told the gossip site that Green and Fox didn’t have a prenup. This means that anything acquired during their marriage will be split 50/50, as per California law.

It seems that both couples have happily moved on from their exes – Fox is in a very public relationship with rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly, and Green is dating Sharna Burgess of Dancing With the Stars fame.

Earlier this month, Kelly and his actress girlfriend graced the cover of GQ Style, wearing what can only be described as “goth chic” outfits. During their interview, they provided a bit too much information about the most intimate parts of their relationship, which Twitter has endlessly roasted them for.

Apparently, the first time the pair met, Fox approached the “Wild Boy” singer and told him that he “smelt like weed,” to which he responded, “I am weed,” and the rest is history.

See MGK and Megan Fox for GQ Style below.

