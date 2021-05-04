One day after sharing he's in the "worst shape" of his life, Will Smith is back with an explanation. The beloved actor often shares intimate details about his personal life and he recently got candid about his quarantine weight gain. Like millions of others, Smith packed on a few pounds while locked down under quarantine, so he has decided to inspire by sharing his journey into getting back to his fit bod.

On Tuesday (May 4), Smith uploaded another photo of his 2021 physique and posed wearing nothing but boxer briefs. In the caption, Smith explained that his journey isn't about looking better, but feeling healthier.

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," wrote Smith. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

In the comments to his post, Diplo added, "This is staged.. Your gonna have abs in like 3 days." YouTube reportedly describes the series as being about Smith "rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way." According to CNN, it's tentatively titled Best Shape of My Life. Check out Will Smith's post below and let us know if you gained any pandemic weight.

