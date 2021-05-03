This pandemic hasn't been easy for many of us. Millions of lives have been lost in the last year and so many more have been altered. With many of us staying home for the last fourteen months, it's been difficult to maintain our bodies, and Will Smith knows that struggle all too well.

According to the 52-year-old legendary actor, he's let himself go quite a bit since the pandemic started. Seemingly swapping healthy meals and water for pizza and soda, Big Willie redefined his nickname by sharing that he's officially in the "worst shape" of his life. He posted a picture on Instagram where he's wearing an open shirt, showing off the belly he's grown during quarantine.



Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

"I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life," laughed the actor. In the comments, people are sharing laughing emojis and saying that, because he's Will Smith, he can manage to be in whatever shape he wants to be. If you've packed on some extra pounds during the pandemic, just know that you're not alone.

Meanwhile, folks like Action Bronson, Yo Gotti, and others have taken the extra time to really crank down on their fitness goals, sharing their weight loss testimonials.

Recently, Will Smith has been in the news because of his decision to move his upcoming film Emancipation out of Georgia because of controversial state voting laws. Alongside his wife, he also signed a 7-year-old YouTuber for over $20 million. Read more about that here.

