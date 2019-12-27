If you've been keeping a keen eye to the underground over the past few years, the rise of Griselda hasn't necessarily been surprising. With Eminem's backing, the Buffalo-based label had a brighter light that shines on their talent, especially in an era where many rappers focus more on melodies than they do on their bars itself. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway all put out great projects this year, concluding the run with WWCD via Shady Records.

Westside Gunn already has major plans set up for 2020. The rapper took to Instagram today where he revealed that he'd be releasing a project from his days before Griselda on New Year's Day. Flyest Nig@@ In Charge Vol. 1 was an unreleased project from roughly fourteen years ago that ended up scrapped after he had to go on the run.

"In 2003-2005 I spent my days Hustling, being a Young dad.. like I really had custody of my kids, and at Death Valley studio trying to become a rapper, studio was filled wit elite MCs, Producers,Hustlers,Killers," he wrote on the Instagram post. "I had to go on the run and the tape Never came out until NOW, JAN 1st 2020 before I take u where we’re going I have to start from the beginning."

Westside Gunn has a few projects in store for 2020 which he revealed would be his final year rapping.