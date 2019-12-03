Fresh off of the release of Griselda's Shady debut. WWCD, and Westside Gunn is already plotting out his release schedule in 2020. However, it appears that 2020 will be his final year as a rapper and he plans on ending his rap career with a band. Over the weekend, we reported that Madlib and Westside Gunn would be releasing a joint project in the coming year. Gunn confirmed that this is indeed happening but he also announced that 2020 will be his final year rapping.

"Well Since MADLIB told y’all.... YES the WSG x MADLIB Project is dropping 2020, in 19’ I gave y’all Awesome GOD, HWH7, and WWCD soon as the ball drop I’m right back on the N.... necks," he wrote on Instagram. "btw 2020 my last year rapping I’m going down as one of the Illest Ever."

Indeed, Westside Gunn had a hell of a year but is 2021 too soon to be calling for retirement? After all, Griselda has been grinding for years for the moment they're having right now. But perhaps, unlike the Shady head honcho, he's realized that it's best to quit while you're ahead. And with the type of praise that Griselda's received as a collective, they've already proven that they are some of the best out right now. Either way, we're excited to hear what Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher are cooking up for 2020.