Certain rappers like DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion certainly dominated the mainstream, but Westside Gunn's 2019 campaign stands among them in pure efficacy. As the pioneering voice of the Griselda movement alongside Conway and Benny The Butcher, the scope Westside's movement has extended far beyond music. In that particular department, however, the Buffalo lyricist certainly did not disappoint in delivering three excellent projects: FlyGod Is An Awesome God, Hitler Wears Hermes 7, and the official Griselda debut WWCD?





His relentless and rugged style ultimately went on to catch Jay-Z's ear, who rewarded Gunn with three placements on his TIDAL Exclusive Best Of 2019 playlist. In other words, one of the greatest of all time showed some love to "Dr. Birds," "Lucha Bros," and Conway's "Tito's Back." The appreciation did not go unnoticed by Gunn, who took to Instagram to reflect on the luxurious co-sign.

"I wanna Say 2019 was a Blessing," he begins, sharing a screenshot of the playlist in question. "JAY Z just made his top 20 List of the Year and I’m on it 3X along with my Brother and My Cousin, what GXFR is doing for the Culture hasn’t been seen in a looking time whether u wanna accept it or not All 4 of US incl. Daringer are 🐐s GOD IS THE GREATEST but 2020 is something u NEVER seen before."