As he recently made clear during an Instagram Live stream, Westside Gunn understands the importance of having balance in hip-hop culture. It explains his dedication to preserving the tradition of grimy boom-bap, albeit with a revised coat of paint shiny enough to spark a contemporary wave. Following what may very well be one of the most impressive movements in the game, which is to say the entire Griselda onslaught, Gunn has taken a moment to reflect on his impact before the release of his new album Pray For Paris.

"Don’t ever call me a Rapper, IM AN ARTIST!!!!!" writes Westside Gunn, alongside the stacked tracklist of his upcoming project. "I’m diff and I always knew I was diff shit be so over ppl heads some think I’m even trash bc they don’t understand it but that’s wat happens with Rare ART, i can’t help that I’m that dope and u can’t understand it, I don’t have to be the most popular but I’m the most respected I’ve already did the unthinkable."

"I can easily dumb it down and go platinum but the game has NEVER seen a WESTSIDEGUNN before," he continues. "The way I curate, my ear for production, the way I bring ppl into my world and bring the best out of them TONIGHT is my latest Masterpiece All I ask is that u support real ART." To do so, be sure to go stream that new Pray For Paris when it drops at midnight, featuring guest appearances from Wale, Tyler, The Creator, Joey Bada$$, Freddie Gibbs and more.