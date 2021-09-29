The Griselda camp is one of the hardest working collectives in Rap and they have no intention of slowing down. The label was founded by Conway The Machine, Mach-Hommy, and Westside Gunn nearly a decade ago, that they have continued to be a respected crew of emcees and rhyme slayers with talents unlike any other artists in the industry.

It was in 2017 when Westside Gunn inked a deal with Shady Records and he didn't release his debut on the label, Who Made the Sunshine, until October 2020. The following month, Gunn announced that he was parting ways with Eminem's label.



That revelation came courtesy of Gunn during his visit to The Joe Budden Podcast, and in a new interview with HipHopDX, he said he strategically made the announcement on that platform.

“I actually wanted to do that interview just to say that,” he told the outlet. Budden was, of course, a member of Shady's defunct Rap group, Slaughterhouse. “Once I knew that the deal was done, I had already signed the paperwork and it was official, I’m like, ‘I got to make the announcement.’ But I mean, shout out to Paul [Rosenberg], shout out to Shady. It’s all love, you know what I’m saying? Yeah, it’s all love. Conway [The Machine] still has an album left over there that we have to drop and release, so it’s still all love."



“But it was just like one of those situations where it’s time for me to move on. It’s chapters in life," he continued. "That’s why people move, dip out of town for different cultures and different experiences. And it’s the same thing for me.”

Gunn also emphasized that he was "a boss" before signing a deal with Eminem. "I was already the owner of Griselda Records before I did that deal," he said. “I was already making noise before I did that deal. That’s why we even did the partnership in the first place. It wasn’t just like I came out of thin air. I already had murals painted of me and people tattooing me, people crazy.”

Revisit Westside Gunn's appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast when he announced his Shady departure below.

