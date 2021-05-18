In the past, Wendy Williams hasn't minced words when it comes to news regarding Nicki Minaj. One minute she's paying the rapper a compliment and the next she's putting her on blast for marrying Kenneth Petty because he's a registered sex offender. Wendy has shaded Nicki for years and just when Barbz think that the famed talk show host is back to being nice to the Queen rapper, Williams once again draws that line. There's no knowing how long this white flag of peace will last, but on the most recent episode of her talk show, Wendy Williams is back to praising Nicki Minaj.

"Nicki, to me, is definitely an icon and definitely a legend," said Williams. "She's done things that these young girls haven't even touched, even though they have hit music, but Nicki is different than the rest."



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

It was a brief mention by Williams who was most likely taking note of Nicki's accomplishments after the rapper released Beam Me Up Scotty to DSPs and that new track "Seeing Green" with Drake and Lil Wayne may have helped change her mind, as well. Nicki saw the video of the remarks and commented, "You're an icon & legend as well @wendyshow."

Cordial and polite. Check out the clip of the Wendy Williams Show below.