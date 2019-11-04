Nicki Minaj recently got married to Kenneth Petty and unfortunately for the rap star, she has received a ton of criticism for it. The social media warriors aren't big fans of Petty, as it turns out, and they have continuously let her know about it. Another person who doesn't like Petty is none other than Wendy Williams who brought up the man's legal past on a recent rant during her show. Minaj took notice of this rant and decided to unleash on Williams with a rant of her own on Queen radio.

"When you announce my husband, P, there’s no need for you to mention his past. Every time you mention him, you feel the need to bring these things up as well as something he was wrongfully accused of doing,” Minaj said.

Recently, a close source to Nicki told Hollywood Life that she had "no choice" but to address Williams' comments and that there are things she wants to set the record straight on.

“She usually doesn’t bother giving her attention to what people are saying about her, but when it comes to the man she loves, it’s a different story," the source said. "Nicki chose this life, but Kenneth’s only dealing with this directly because of her, so when people attack him it weighs very heavy on her.”

Minaj has always been one to speak out so her dragging of Williams shouldn't come as a surprise. It will be interesting to see if Williams comes back with a retort of her own.